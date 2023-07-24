Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Up 999 Percent After Music Video Controversy

After releasing his newest music video for "Try That in a Small Town" on July 14, Country singer Jason Aldean found himself under fire. Now, 10 days after it went live and after CMT pulled the video from its rotation, Aldean's controversial song is on fire.

Per Penske Media Eldridge's music sales and streams data tracker Luminate, the song's on-demand audio and video streams have increased by 999 percent, from 987,000 to 11.7 million. Sales are up as well, selling 228,000 units this past week (a whopping 22,700% increase from the week before the controversy, when the track only sold 1,000 units).

The song's contentious lyrics — which Aldean did not write himself — point out moments of crime and societal unrest. "Try That in a Small Town" includes phrases like "pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store," and "cuss out a cop, spit in his face," before adding, "Yeah, you think you're tough/ Well try that in a small town/ see how far you make it down the road. Around here we take of our own/ you cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out/ I recommend you don't."

Moreover, the music video for the song opens with Aldean performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which is the site of the 1927 mob lynching of 18-year-old Henry Choate as well as the 1946 Columbia race riots.

Aldean later sings that he has a gun his grandfather gave him and notes in the song, "They say one day they're gonna round up, well, that sh— might fly in the city, good luck" — a line some, like Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, and Margo Price, interpreted as a crass call to action.

Crow called out Aldean on Twitter: "I'm from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence," she wrote. "There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting," she added, referencing Aldean's headlining slot at 2017's Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. "This is not American or small town-like. It's just lame."

Others who aimed at "Try That in a Small Town's" lyrics and accompanying music video were The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin.

Goldberg pointed out that the video for the song features footage from social justice protests. "He talks about life in a small town, and it's different, and he chose these images," she said. "He's got folks from the Black Lives Matter movement, and he's talking about people taking care of each other, and I find it so interesting that it never occurred to Jason or the writers that that's what these folks were doing: They were taking care of the people in their town because they didn't like what they saw."

In that same episode, Hostin echoed Goldberg's sentiments, explaining that her parents were run out of South Carolina by the Ku Klux Klan because they were an interracial couple and that the song glorifies the Jim Crow era, which spanned from 1877 to the mid-20th century.

"My father is still scarred from that experience... so don't tell me that not only was he aware of what he was doing by using that imagery, he embraces that imagery," Hostin continued. "Unfortunately, this became the No. 1 song on U.S. iTunes. We have a problem in this country about race, and the biggest problem is we refuse to admit that it exists."

Aldean also took to Twitter to defend his song: "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," he wrote. "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."

He isn't alone. Not only has his wife, Brittany Aldean, said that the media should focus less on "twisting everything" to fit its "repulsive" narrative and "creating stories" and more on "real issues" like child trafficking, but Aldean has also gotten support from prominent right-wing politicos.

Donald Trump Jr. called out CMT in a tweet, encouraging followers to support Aldean and "and other artists who have the guts to tell the truth... watch it, download it, and push back against the BS." Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, "Jason Aldean writes a song defending the values that ALL Americans used to share - faith, family, hard work, patriotism - only to be immediately sacrificed at the altar of censorship & cancellation." Others who have chimed in on the debate and have firmly positioned themselves as pro-Aldean include Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, Blanco Brown, Cody Johnson and Brantley Gilbert.