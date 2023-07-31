Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Tops the Hot 100 for Country Music’s First Top 3 Ever - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Tops the Hot 100 for Country Music’s First Top 3 Ever

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs join Aldean atop the chart, making country songs the top 3 for the first time since Billboard began tracking in 1958

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Jason Aldean's controversial "Try That in a Small Town" is the new No. 1 single on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 songs chart, the magazine announced Monday.

The single, which was No. 2 on the chart last week and has been making headlines due to its lyrics and video, was pulled from CMT following claims the imagery promoted gun violence and targeted Black Lives Matter.

Aldean is also joined by two other country artists atop the chart — Morgan Wallen at No. 2 with "Last Night" and Luke Combs at No. 3 with his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." This marks the first time the top three spots of the Hot 100 are occupied by country hits since the chart began in August 1958.

Other notable top 10 showings include "K-POP," the new collaboration from Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, which bows at No. 7, while "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua returns to the top 10 at No. 8 following Barbie's box office success.

Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.Jason Kempin/Getty Images

According to Luminate, the support behind "Try That in a Small Town" has primarily been driven by streaming. It racked up 30.7 million streams during July 21-27 with a 165% increase. It also scored 8.8 million airplay audience impressions on the radio during that same period, up 21%, and sold 175,000 copies, down 23% from the previous week. Nonetheless, it is still on top of the Digital Song Sales chart for a second week.

The controversy surrounding the song is at least partially responsible for its success, with Aldean gaining headlines when CMT opted to pull the video. While he has issued a response, the music video has since been edited to remove footage from Black Lives Matter protests.

