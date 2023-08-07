Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100

After topping the Hot 100 last week, Jason Aldean's polarizing hit "Try That in a Small Town" has suffered a dramatic fall to No. 21, according to Billboard. It's only the sixth song to ever fall from the top spot to out of the top 20.
However, it's not all bad news for Aldean's big hit. The single is still at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales list and it's up 35 percent to 11.8 million in radio audience, the magazine reported Monday.
The other songs to experience such dramatic falls, according to Billboard, are: Jimin's "Like Crazy" (No. 1-45; April 15, 2023); Taylor Swift's "Willow" (No. 1-38; Jan. 2, 2021); 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" (No. 1-34; July 4, 2020); BTS' "Life Goes On" (No. 1-28; Dec. 12, 2020); and Travis Scott's "Franchise," feat. Young Thug and M.I.A. (No. 1-25; Oct. 17, 2020).
"Try That in a Small Town" has been criticized by those who claim the song promotes gun violence and is anti-Black. CMT pulled the video for the song, which featured footage from Black Lives Matter protests and it was later edited to cut out the controversial footage. Aldean has defended the song against critics.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Tops the Hot 100 for Country Music’s First Top 3 Ever
- Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Drops ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Fashion Line
- Country Legend Randy Travis Supports Jason Aldean in Thick of ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Controversy
- Jason Aldean Accused of Encouraging Gun Violence in Song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Up 999 Percent After Music Video Controversy
- Jason Aldean Opens His Second Mega-Bar in Tennessee, Performs ‘Try That in a Small Town’ at Grand Opening
Returning to the top spot this week is Aldean's fellow country artist, Morgan Wallen, with "Last Night." Its 15th week at the top ties it for the fourth-longest run on top of the Hot 100 in the chart's 65-year history. Additionally, it's the longest for a song by a solo artist with no guests, the magazine noted.
Elsewhere, Scott scores two top 5 debuts this week, with "Meltdown" feat. Drake bowing at No. 3, while "FE!N," feat. Playboi Carti bows at No. 5. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's Barbie soundtrack hit, "Dance the Night" moves up to No. 10 from No. 12 last week.
Also, Swift continues to make chart moves, as "Cruel Summer" breaks into the top 5 at No. 4, four years after the song was originally released on her 2019 album, Lover.
Billboard's Hot 100 chart features all genres and combines streaming (audio and video), radio airplay and sales data. The above information is based on the chart dated Aug. 12, which will be updated by Billboard on Tuesday.
