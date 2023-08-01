Jason Aldean’s Wife Gets a Little Salty Celebrating His Chart Success

Brittany Aldean is standing by her man ... and isn't above throwing a jab or two in order to make her point.

Celebrating Jason Aldean's chart-topping position on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with his controversial single "Try That in a Small Town" — the first time the country superstar has earned that distinction — Brittany couldn't resist directing a bit of saltiness toward those critical of the song.

"Well, yesterday was a monumental day for @jasonaldean," she wrote on Instagram. "No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart!!…A career first."

Then, she added the zinger: "That sure did backfire, didn’t it?"

She went on to thank "the best fans EVERRRR," and offered up a carousel of photos showing the couple celebrating with friends and family, including their two youngest kids, son Memphis and daughter Navy.

This isn't the first time Brittany has jumped into the fray since controversy began stirring around her husband's song. On July 18, she posted to her Instagram stories a biting narrative: "Media.. it's the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative."

Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean seen backstage for night 3 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville John Shearer/Getty Images

A day later, she posted again, apparently a message of thanks directed towards Jason's supporters: "Man do we love y’all. Free thinkers, lions not sheep… thankful for the support, always!"

Billboard announced Monday that "Try That in a Small Town" had hit No. 1 on the all-genre chart. The single, which was No. 2 on the chart last week and has been making headlines due to its lyrics and video, was pulled from CMT following claims the imagery promoted gun violence and targeted Black Lives Matter.

Country music overall had a great week chart-wise, as Morgan Wallen followed Aldean at No. 2 with "Last Night" and Luke Combs at No. 3 with his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." This marks the first time the top three spots of the Hot 100 have been occupied by country hits since the chart began in August 1958.