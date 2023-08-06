Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, is capitalizing on the discussion surrounding his controversial single, "Try That in a Small Town," by designing apparel emblazoned with the title of the song.
Available via her website Brittany + Kasi, which she runs with sister-in-law Kasi Wicks, the line of gear includes two different t-shirt designs, a crewneck, and a snapback hat; all modeled by Brittany and Kasi themselves. The designs are available in both men's and women's sizes. Prices range from $35 to $60.
The collection additionally offers a "Try That in a Small Town" bumper sticker or window decal, both $12 each.
Brittany Aldean originally launched her apparel site, which features a variety of clothing with conservative slogans, as well as images of her superstar husband, in 2021.
Aldean has been facing considerable criticism over the past few weeks for his controversial song, "Try That in a Small Town," the video for which was pulled from CMT in July following claims its imagery promoted gun violence and targeted Black Lives Matter.
