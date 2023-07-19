Amid Jason Aldean Backlash, YouTube Commenters Praise ‘Try That in a Small Town,’ Blast CMT for Pulling Video

Country superstar Jason Aldean is catching flak for his new song "Try That in a Small Town," which includes lyrics about gun ownership and messaging that could be construed as a call to violence, and its music video, which was filmed at the site of a lynching in Tennessee.

Backlash has spread across the internet and mainstream media. Tennessee State Representative and Democrat Justin Jones tweeted about the "heinous song calling for racist violence" and its "shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism." (In a statement, Aldean pushed back about the specific allegations of racism, writing, "These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it.") Sheryl Crow weighed in, writing that "There's nothing American or small-town about promoting violence." And CMT even pulled the video from its rotation.

But the YouTube comments section under "Try That In a Small Town," where people are reversing the outrage and condemning CMT, tells a different story.

"CMT censored this video, and that's a clear indication that it's great, so I looked it up, and it sure is," user Mark Dice posted. "Interesting how countless rap songs encourage murder sprees, drug dealing, pimping, and countless other crimes, and they're celebrated by the media, but a video by a country singer about self defense and neighbors looking out for each other is banned."

In the song, Aldean paints an extreme picture of a crime-ridden big city — warning those who "carjack an old lady," "cuss out a cop" or "stomp on the flag" that such behavior wouldn't be tolerated in a small town. The video, which was released in May, was filmed in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, the site of the 1927 mob lynching of Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man. Footage in the clip flashes between a flag burning, protesters attacking police and men looting a convenience store.

The clip is garnering support — and even bringing in new fans

While the prevailing mainstream narrative seems to support CMT's choice to pull the video, most of the YouTube comments sing Aldean's praises: "Great work," "Love this song," "Best music you've made in a while." Many commenters agree with his outlook on the country. "Let's make it climb the billboards...Said what needed to be said," one comment reads. "This video shows everyone how people and the world really are," a fan writes. "There [is] no love in this world. Thank you Jason Aldean." Another commenter introduces himself, "45 year old black dude, US Army veteran, dad (4), farmer, volunteer firefighter, and a proud American," before concluding, "I approve this message."

In fact, the song is even bringing new fans to Aldean's music. "I am not into country, but I heard this song was controversial. I love it," writes one commenter. "It speaks facts. Nothing wrong with this song. Adding it to my playlist." Another says their "respect for this man has just skyrocketed; this is a perfect summation of the today times." User Mark Anderson admits he's never heard of Aldean, but will be buying his albums after hearing this song, asking, "Any recommendations for a Jason Aldean album to start off with?" Brendan Wyer echoes, "Looks like I'm buying my first Jason Aldean album."

A look at YouTube comments reveals a wave of support for Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" video amid widespread backlash. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

At the time of writing, the comments section continues to grow with each passing minute. The "I don't like country music, but I love this song" message is a popular one, as is the disapproval of CMT. One commenter argues the network's entire viewership resonates with "Try That In a Small Town" and predicts ratings will drop: "Patriots will speak no matter what." Meanwhile, Caterra Rainey thanks CMT "for bringing my attention to this great song." Ashley Johnson writes, "How could CMT have issue with this song? They’re literal clips from the news! How in the world can they say this isn’t okay when they are actual videos? Keep us the great work Aldean! Best song ever!"

Commenters are agreeing with Aldean's portrayal of city life

There's also a lot of anti-city rhetoric in the comments section. Frank Adamski says he lived in a city for 23 years and "had to escape from the usual suspects." One commenter shares his experience as a "non-white NYC native" who raised his child in a small Southern town "precisely to avoid what the song was singing about." His son, he says, is "a D-1 College Athlete and graduating with a degree in STEM. That would not have been possible without our small southern town."

"I saw first hand what these groups did to a city I left that was once beautiful, people's dreams, business and property were lost and never recovered," another comment reads. "I've never been a city person, was born and raised in a small Texas town and went back to that because I feel safer."

As the debate over the song continues to rage, prominent right-wing figures are also weighing in. Donald Trump Jr. called out CMT in a tweet, encouraging followers to support Aldean and "and other artists who have the guts to tell the truth… watch it, download it, and push back against the bs." Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, "Jason Aldean writes a song defending the values that ALL Americans used to share - faith, family, hard work, patriotism - only to be immediately sacrificed at the altar of censorship & cancellation."