Jason Aldean Speaks Out on ‘Small Town’ Backlash Publicly for First Time: ‘Cancel Culture Is a Thing’

Jason Aldean has a lot to say about the backlash against his most recent single, "Try That in a Small Town," unloading his thoughts in a defiant speech at his most recent live show.

"I gotta tell you guys, it's been a long-ass week," Aldean told the crowd at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center on Friday. "It's been a long week, and I seen a lot of stuff. I seen a lot of stuff suggesting I'm this, suggesting I'm that. Hey, here's the thing, here's one thing I feel: I feel everyone's entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn't mean it's true."

He added, "What I am is a proud American … I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh-- started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that; I'll tell you right now."

Aldean's comments mark the first time the singer has spoken about the controversy publicly. His speech comes in response to the backlash over his video for "Try That in a Small Town," released July 14, which has been criticized for its lyrics about gun ownership and messaging that could be construed as a call to violence.

The video was also reportedly filmed at the site of a lynching in Tennessee and features footage depicting protests as violent and lawless. Ironically, some of the demonstrations shown in the video reportedly took place in Canada.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Aldean, who has denied that the song is "pro-lynching," told his crowd in Cincinnati last night, "Here's what I want to say: A lot of things out there, one thing I love, you guys know how it is, cancel culture is a thing, it's something where if people don't like what you say, they try and make sure they can cancel you, which means try to ruin your life, ruin everything."

The country star then thanked his fans for standing by him, saying, "One thing I saw this week was a bunch of country music fans that can see through a lot of the bullsh--, alright? I saw country music fans rally like I never seen before, and that was pretty badass, I gotta say. Thank you guys so much."

The Macon, Ga., native continued, "And I know a lot of guys grew up the way I did, have a lot of the same values, same principles that I have, which is we wanna take our kids to a movie and not worry about some asshole coming in there shooting up the theater."

"So when somebody asks me, 'Hey, you think you're gonna play the song tonight?' The answer was simple: The people have spoken, and you guys spoke very, very loud this week."

The video, which currently has 12 million views on YouTube, played on CMT through July 16 but was swiftly pulled from the network amid the controversy.