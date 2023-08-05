Jason Aldean Opens His Second Mega-Bar in Tennessee, Performs ‘Try That in a Small Town’ at Grand Opening
Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar has its original location in Nashville, and now can be visited by fans in Gatlinburg
Amid controversy centering on his No. 1 single "Try That in a Small Town," Jason Aldean is carrying on with business — most recently, opening up his second mega-bar/restaurant in Tennessee.
Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, which has its original location in downtown Nashville, held its grand opening in Gatlinburg Thursday. Aldean was on hand with wife Brittany and his two youngest kids, Memphis and Navy, to celebrate the occasion.
He also delighted fans with a surprise performance on the restaurant's live music stage, which reportedly ran 35 minutes and included a variety of hits including "Try That in a Small Town."
- Jason Aldean Accused of Encouraging Gun Violence in Song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
- Country Legend Randy Travis Supports Jason Aldean in Thick of ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Controversy
- Amid Jason Aldean Backlash, YouTube Commenters Praise ‘Try That in a Small Town,’ Blast CMT for Pulling Video
- Jason Aldean Cites Marathon Bombings to Boston Crowd While Defending ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Per WVLT, crowds of fans waited in rainy weather to watch the singer make his appearance at the new location. The outlet was also given a pre-opening tour of the three-story facility, which includes a tribute to Sun Records, a diner, a gift shop, a full dining area, and the rooftop stage/bar for live music where Aldean performed. All in all, the location has capacity for 400.
Aldean has been facing considerable criticism over the past few weeks for his controversial song, "Try That in a Small Town," the video for which was pulled from CMT in July following claims its imagery promoted gun violence and targeted Black Lives Matter.
However, the singer also has a steady number of supporters speaking up in his defense, including fellow country stars Lee Greenwood, Brantley Gilbert and Randy Travis.
