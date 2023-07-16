Jason Aldean Leaves Stage Abruptly Mid-Show Due to Heatstroke - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Jason Aldean Leaves Stage Abruptly Mid-Show Due to Heatstroke

The country singer was in the middle of his hit 'Crazy Town,' when he suddenly stopped mid-line and ran off stage

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Jason Aldean was forced to cut his show in Hartford, Conn. short Saturday night when he became ill with heatstroke.

Just 20 minutes into the performance, the country singer was in the middle of his hit "Crazy Town," when he suddenly stopped mid-line and ran off stage. He did not return and the crowd was left puzzled as to what happened.

The venue, Xfinity Theatre, confirmed shortly after on social media that Aldean had become ill and wasn't able to continue the show.

Read More

On Sunday morning, the venue posted an update, stating: "A rep has confirmed [Aldean] is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance."

They noted that a rescheduling of the show was in the works. Aldean's account retweeted the message and also added it to his Instagram Story.

Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Aldean is scheduled to play Sunday night in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., as part of his Highway Desperado tour. The show has not yet been canceled.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.