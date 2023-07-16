Jason Aldean Leaves Stage Abruptly Mid-Show Due to Heatstroke

Jason Aldean was forced to cut his show in Hartford, Conn. short Saturday night when he became ill with heatstroke.

Just 20 minutes into the performance, the country singer was in the middle of his hit "Crazy Town," when he suddenly stopped mid-line and ran off stage. He did not return and the crowd was left puzzled as to what happened.

The venue, Xfinity Theatre, confirmed shortly after on social media that Aldean had become ill and wasn't able to continue the show.

On Sunday morning, the venue posted an update, stating: "A rep has confirmed [Aldean] is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance."

They noted that a rescheduling of the show was in the works. Aldean's account retweeted the message and also added it to his Instagram Story.

Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Aldean is scheduled to play Sunday night in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., as part of his Highway Desperado tour. The show has not yet been canceled.