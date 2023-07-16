Jason Aldean Leaves Stage Abruptly Mid-Show Due to Heatstroke
The country singer was in the middle of his hit 'Crazy Town,' when he suddenly stopped mid-line and ran off stage
Jason Aldean was forced to cut his show in Hartford, Conn. short Saturday night when he became ill with heatstroke.
Just 20 minutes into the performance, the country singer was in the middle of his hit "Crazy Town," when he suddenly stopped mid-line and ran off stage. He did not return and the crowd was left puzzled as to what happened.
The venue, Xfinity Theatre, confirmed shortly after on social media that Aldean had become ill and wasn't able to continue the show.
- Jason Aldean Accused of Encouraging Gun Violence in Song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
- Country Singer Brantley Gilbert Brings Up ‘Keyboard Warriors’ After Surprise Jason Aldean Duet
- Ron DeSantis Jumps Into Jason Aldean Music Video Debate: ‘We Need to Restore Sanity in This Country’
- Upscale Steakhouse Says It Will Not Air CMT in Its Restaurants in Solidarity With Jason Aldean
On Sunday morning, the venue posted an update, stating: "A rep has confirmed [Aldean] is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance."
They noted that a rescheduling of the show was in the works. Aldean's account retweeted the message and also added it to his Instagram Story.
Aldean is scheduled to play Sunday night in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., as part of his Highway Desperado tour. The show has not yet been canceled.
