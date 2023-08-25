Jason Aldean Reveals Inspiration for New Album ‘Highway Desperado’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jason Aldean Reveals Inspiration for New Album ‘Highway Desperado’

The album will feature Aldean's controversial chart-topping hit 'Try That in a Small Town'

Hank Shteamer
Jason Aldean will release a new studio album in November.Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Jason Aldean has revealed details about his next studio album. The singer-songwriter will release Highway Desperado on November 3. Featuring 14 tracks, the album will include Aldean's recent controversial chart-topping single "Try That in a Small Town."

In a statement accompanying the album's announcement, Aldean discussed the inspiration for the title, which shares its name with his current tour. "I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old," he wrote. "For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans… the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that."

Released in May, "Try That in a Small Town" sparked an immediate uproar, with some saying the song and its video seemed to encourage gun violence. After CMT pulled the video, Aldean defended the message of the song, saying in a statement that "I know a lot of guys grew up the way I did, have a lot of the same values, same principles that I have, which is we wanna take our kids to a movie and not worry about some asshole coming in there shooting up the theater." In the wake of the controversy, the song spent one week atop the Billboard Hot 100 in early August.

The album also features Aldean's new single, "Let Your Boys Be Country," an ode to allowing boys to appreciate the simple pleasures of rural life, with lines like "Let 'em keep that red dirt on his boots/ Make 'em proud of that middle nowhere/ He's got down in his roots." Among the album's 14 songs, Aldean co-wrote three.

Aldean is currently on tour, with U.S. dates continuing through late October.

