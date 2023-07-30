Jason Aldean Cites Marathon Bombings to Boston Crowd While Defending ‘Try That in a Small Town’

Jason Aldean, addressing the crowd at his Boston tour stop Saturday night, came to further defense of his controversial single "Try That in a Small Town" — suggesting that Boston residents modeled the essence of the song by coming together as a city following the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

In a speech onstage lasting over three minutes, Aldean talked frankly to a largely silent audience, giving his thoughts about the past couple of weeks in which his song has been making headlines.

"It's been really wild," he began. "Something we cut that we thought was a really cool song, it got overshadowed by all the bullsh--."

"I was laying in bed last night and I was thinking to myself, you guys would get this better than anybody, right? Because I remember the time, I think it was in April 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombings happened."

"I saw when that happened," he continued. "[It was] not a small town, it was a big-ass town that came together. The country, especially Boston, came together to find those two pricks that did that. Right?"

"If any of you guys would have found those guys before the cops did — I know you guys from Boston, and you would have beat the sh-- out of them," he pronounced, to cheers from the crowd.

He called this "acting like you have common sense," before going on to make specific statements about his intentions with "Try That in a Small Town."

Jason Aldean performs on stage during at CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

"You're hearing it from the person who made the record. Everybody's trying to tell me what I meant. You meant this, you meant that," he stated. "What I meant was exactly what I just told you."

Calling the U.S. "the greatest country in the world," he elaborated, "I don't give a sh-- what color you are. If you're acting out, burning down buildings, costing cops and taxpayers all this money, just to go and show you're pissed off — to me I just don't get that. We are never going to see eye to eye."

"A lot of people wanted nothing more for this song to be something more than it wasn't," Aldean added. "[They] wanted you guys to turn on me and think I was something that I wasn't.

The fact that all of you guys could see that and go 'Nuh-uh. Not this time,'" he concluded. "You guys took this song, and this video, and you guys have made this thing one of the biggest things I've had in my career. You guys have no idea how much that meant to me."

Aldean's video for "Try That in a Small Town," released July 14, sparked backlash across the internet and mainstream media due to its lyrics about gun ownership and messaging that could be construed as a call to violence, as well as its music video, which was filmed at the site of a lynching in Tennessee.

The video, which quickly racked up views following the controversy, currently has 23 million views on YouTube, and was played on CMT through July 16 before being pulled from the network.