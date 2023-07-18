Jason Aldean has responded to the growing controversy surrounding his song, "Try That In a Small Town."

The song, for which a new music video was released on Friday, has faced some negative feedback for its lyrical content.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," the country singer wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "These references are not only meritless, but also dangerous."

The song garnered attention again after the release of the video — which includes footage of men entering a convenience store with guns as one man tackles them, as well as looting, arson and police confronting protestors — and has reportedly even been pulled from CMT, according to Billboard.

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage," Aldean continued. "And while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."

Billboard reports that the video, which has over 360,000 views on YouTube, played on CMT through Sunday. It is unclear when exactly the video was pulled from the network.

"My political views have never been something I've hidden from," Aldean concluded his post. "I know that a lot of us in this country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that's what this song is about."

Reps for Aldean as well as CMT did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Upon releasing "Try That In a Small Town" in May, the country crooner explained on Instagram, "To me, this song summarizes the way a lot of people feel about the world right now. It seems like there are bad things happening on a daily basis, and that feels unfamiliar to a lot of us. This song sheds some light on that."

While promoting the video — which includes footage of men entering a convenience store with guns as one man tackles them, as well as looting, arson and police confronting protestors — Aldean added, "When you grow up in a small town, it's that unspoken rule of, 'We all have each other's backs and we look out for each other.' It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y'all know that you are not alone in feeling that way."

Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

However, fans had strong reactions to both the lyrics and the accompanying video. One social media user noted, "Jason Aldean - who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more - has recorded a song called 'Try That In A Small Town' about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns."

Another added, "The worst part of Jason Aldean's 'we'll shoot you if you come here' song is that people are calling those song lyrics. It's not just a gross, pro murder, anti-everything song, it's also poorly written and garbage. So much good country music out there too."

Aldean was closing the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman killed 60 attendees and injured a further 413 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Nearly six years later, it remains the deadliest solo mass shooting in American history.