Jason Aldean is under fire after the release of his newest music video for "Try That in a Small Town."

The country singer released the video for the single via YouTube on Friday. In the video, which has over 220,000 views as of Monday morning, Aldean compares living in a big city to a small town. The Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., with an American flag draped in front serves as the backdrop.

Pointing out moments of crime and societal unrest, he sings phrases like "pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store," and "cuss out a cop, spit in his face," before adding, "Yeah, you think you're tough/ Well try that in a small town/ see how far you make it down the road. Around here we take of our own/ you cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out/ I recommend you don't."

He later says in the song that he has a gun his grandfather gave him and sings, "They say one day they're gonna round up, well, that sh— might fly in the city, good luck" — a line some interpreted as a call to action.

Upon releasing the single in May, he explained on Instagram, "To me, this song summarizes the way a lot of people feel about the world right now."

He continued, "It seems like there are bad things happening on a daily basis, and that feels unfamiliar to a lot of us. This song sheds some light on that."

The video includes footage of men entering a convenience store with guns as one man tackles them. Looting, arson and police confronting protestors are also images displayed.

He later added over the weekend after releasing the video, "When u grow up in a small town, it's that unspoken rule of 'we all have each other's backs and we look out for each other.' It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y'all know that u are not alone in feeling that way."

Still, Aldean received backlash as fans reacted to the lyrics on Twitter.

One fan mentioned that Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire from the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel in 2017. The mass shooting killed 60 and injured over 400 people.

The Twitter user wrote, ".@Jason_Aldean - who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more - has recorded a song called 'Try That In A Small Town' about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns."

A rep for Aldean's label did not immediately respond for comment. The office of Aldean's agent, when reached by The Messenger, said they do not handle media requests and did not have any additional publicity contacts on file.

One referenced the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers in May 2022.

"Sickening. It's the guns and you now glorify them with this dangerous song. Uvalde is a small town," they tweeted.

One wrote, "The worst part of Jason Aldean's 'we'll shoot you if you come here' song is that people are calling those song lyrics. It's not just a gross, pro murder, anti-everything song, it's also poorly written and garbage. So much good country music out there too."

Aldean also received support underneath the video he shared on Instagram.

One fan wrote, "Jason’s doing what many artist feel but can't sing/talk about. Jason is the 🐐, keep 'em coming and we love you my guy! All love!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸," as another added, "Thank you for not being afraid to speak the truth and speak your mind! Love this song!"

One fan told Aldean, "Yep, this country has lost its morals for one another. We need to get back to that. The government has set a bad example and their sh— needs to stop."

On Saturday, Aldean abruptly left the stage during a concert after exhaustion.

He updated fans on his health via Twitter and said in part, "I was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday and got to the show, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion."