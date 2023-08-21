Jasmine Cephas Jones Pays Tribute to Late Dad Ron Cephas Jones with Throwback Photo

Loved ones continue to pay tribute to Ron Cephas Jones after his death.
In a new Instagram Story posted Monday, Jasmine Cephas Jones honored her father by sharing a black and white photo of the This Is Us star kissing her on the cheek.
Kim Lesley, who shares daughter Jasmine with Ron, also went on social media to share a throwback photo of the actor. "Beloved Ron," she wrote with an orange heart emoji accompanying the photo.
Over the weekend, the Emmy winner known for his role as William Hill on This Is Us was confirmed dead at the age of 66.
"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," Ron's rep shared in a statement to People. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway.”
The rep also confirmed Ron died due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.
- ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66
- Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Others React to Death of Beloved ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones
- Willie Garson’s Son Nathen Gets ‘First Tattoo’ – a Tribute to Late Dad
- Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in damages to Sandy Hook families for ‘defamation on a historic scale’
- ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Olivia Plath Pays Tribute to Late Brother Micah Meggs
- Janet Jackson Mourns Death of Music Director, Daniel Jones
Soon after his death was announced, many of his This Is Us co-stars celebrated his life with heartfelt memories and tributes to the actor.
"The world is a little less bright," Sterling K. Brown shared online. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed." Mandy Moore added, "He was pure magic as a human and an artist. I will treasure all of the moments forever."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Watch Tiffany Haddish’s Dream Come True With Surprise Local News Weather ForecastEntertainment
- ‘Be My Cat’ Director Says Some Fans Still Think He’s Obsessed With Anne Hathaway: ‘They Are Afraid’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Phish Raises Over $3.5 Million for Northeast Flood Recovery EffortsEntertainment
- Miley Cyrus Is ‘Sharing Untold Stories’ Of Her Life In New TikTok SeriesEntertainment
- Diddy Claims Diageo Sabotaged His Liquor Brand with ‘No Agave’ in Escalating FeudBusiness
- Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Says She Raised Nearly $500,000 to Fight Child TraffickingEntertainment
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Break Social Media Silence By Making Romance Instagram OfficialEntertainment
- Wes Bergmann Confirms ‘The Challenge’ Retirement: ‘I’m Done’Entertainment
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Once Posted a Song About ‘Giving Your Wife’s Grandma an STD’Entertainment
- Dusty Harris Promises to Win ‘The Challenge: USA’ Next Time: ‘I Will Run Circles Around Them’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment