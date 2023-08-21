Jasmine Cephas Jones Pays Tribute to Late Dad Ron Cephas Jones with Throwback Photo

Loved ones continue to pay tribute to Ron Cephas Jones after his death.

In a new Instagram Story posted Monday, Jasmine Cephas Jones honored her father by sharing a black and white photo of the This Is Us star kissing her on the cheek.

Kim Lesley, who shares daughter Jasmine with Ron, also went on social media to share a throwback photo of the actor. "Beloved Ron," she wrote with an orange heart emoji accompanying the photo.

Over the weekend, the Emmy winner known for his role as William Hill on This Is Us was confirmed dead at the age of 66.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," Ron's rep shared in a statement to People. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway.”

Kim Lesley pays tribute to Ron Cephas Jones Kim Lesley/Instagram

The rep also confirmed Ron died due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.

Soon after his death was announced, many of his This Is Us co-stars celebrated his life with heartfelt memories and tributes to the actor.

"The world is a little less bright," Sterling K. Brown shared online. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed." Mandy Moore added, "He was pure magic as a human and an artist. I will treasure all of the moments forever."