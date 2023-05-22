Janet Jackson Surprises Fans with Special Appearance at Auction

Janet Jackson had a special message for fans at her live auction Sunday.

The legendary singer surprised fans when she popped up virtually at the event hosted by Julien's Auctions.

In a video shared by the auction site on Twitter, Jackson appeared on a television screen and briefly thanked fans for supporting her and her charity, Compassion International.

"Someone just wanted to have a piece of my life," she added. "To be that interesting, it means a lot to me, so thank you."

David Becker/Getty Images

"Julien's was honored to present the auction of the incomparable Janet Jackson and her illustrious items that represent her enduring legacy as one of the most influential artists of all time," Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien's Auctions tells The Messenger. "Along with numerous fans and collectors who bidded and visited exhibitions of her collection at the Hard Rock and attended her concerts on her latest and spectacular tour, we danced to all her hits and celebrated The Queen of Pop's immense and stunning five decade career."

Adds Julien, "The highlight of the event was when Janet took the time out of her busy tour schedule yesterday and surprised her fans with a virtual appearance to express her gratitude during the auction with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the charity Compassion International."

The live auction took place at the Hard Rock Cafe New York. Fans could also bid online, per the auction website.

Many of the five-time Grammy artist's luxury items were sold, including the Dexter Wong three-dimensional inspired top and white faux fur bra she wore in her and her brother Michael Jackson's 1995 video "Scream." The pieces sold for $31,750.

After 17 bids, Jackson's 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish sold for over $92,000.

The sleeveless burgundy jumpsuit she sported for her Rock Witchu Tour in 2008 also sold for $4,550. It featured chain metal epaulets and two pockets where she held her microphones. Hair pieces that Jackson wore for the concert series also were included in the sale.