Janet Jackson Mourns Death of Music Director, Daniel Jones

Prolific music director, Daniel Jones, has died at the age of 41.

Janet Jackson, who worked with Jones on her State of the World Tour and even on her Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show alongside Justin Timberlake, mourned her late colleague and friend on Thursday.

"The past few days have been incredibly challenging for us as a family," she wrote on Instagram. "Daniel Jones was more than an incredible talent, he was a brother, an energy, a light. While his time here with us was cut short, his memory will live on strong and forever. We are all so blessed to have known you. May you rest in eternal paradise."

Jones' wife, Breshae Jones, confirmed the news on Facebook earlier in the day, Vibe reports.

"I am speechless. I am heartbroken. I am lost," she wrote. "My husband Daniel Jones, my best friend, my headache, my confidante... I truly do not understand. I know God doesn't make mistakes. But why? To everyone who has called, texted messaged, etc. Thank you so much. I've seen them all. Please just give me a little time. I just don't have the energy right now. I miss him so much already. I don't know what to do. I can't believe I am typing this. RIP Daniel Jones. My one true love."

Jones' cause of death has not been made public. "Please do not speculate or rumor about what happened," his wife added. "B/c we don't have all the answers as of yet. Thank you."

Alongside working with Jackson, Jones contributed to Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, Beyoncé's Lemonade track, "Sorry," and more.

Timberlake also mourned Jones on social media. "A spark plug of energy and joy. An incredible musician. A loving soul and a hilarious jokester. Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre-show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys," he wrote on Instagram. "We will march onward and try to make you proud every time we are out there... and, you will be with us every step. Forever a TN Kid. Grateful for the light you brought to us… Rest in Peace, my brother."

Jackson is currently in the middle of her Together Again tour around the U.S. She has not delayed or postponed any shows yet in light of the loss.