Janelle Monáe Hosts Hedonistic Orgy in Steamy ‘Lipstick Lover’ Video

Actor and pop star Janelle Monáe is entering a new, sensual era on her upcoming album, The Age of Pleasure. She announced the title earlier Thursday alongside the release of her fresh single, "Lipstick Lover."

"As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, 'Lipstick Lover' is our freeassmothaf*cka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m.," Monáe said in a statement. "This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self acceptance, throbbing in self discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you."

The hedonistic music video begins with Monáe laying by the pool with her eyes closed and being awoken by a kiss. She's then dragged through the length of a sapphic day party. "I like lipstick on my neck," Monáe sings over a tropical beat, gripping a set of hips. Her wet T-shirt reads "pleasure" as she's swarmed by the touch of at least five women.

"I really got a thing for my lipstick lover," she adds. The love is free-flowing, and the scene quickly escalates into an orgy.

Janelle Monae The Age of Pleasure https://jafcomms.atlassian.net/browse/VIS-94

This is the second single off the new album, her first in five years. Monáe co-directed the music video alongside Alan Ferguson.

"All the songs were written from such an honest space," Monáe said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "So I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and, you know, counter with me when I'm around, I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework."

When Monáe was writing The Age of Pleasure, she revealed she snuck every track into party playlists at her home and watched to see if people wanted to Shazam the songs.

"Don't say it's me, just drop it," she said. "If the songs can't work at the party, they're not going on the album." That's how Monae picked each track on the record. She went on to confirm the title of one more song, "Champagne," but was tight-lipped on what else fans can expect—though, it will include "Float," a song released this past February featuring Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

The Age of Pleasure drops June 9, 2023.