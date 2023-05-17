During Jane Fonda's appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, the actress was asked to cite a man in Hollywood who tried, and failed, to pick her up.

"The French director René Clément," Fonda responded, referring to the man who helmed her 1964 film Joy House. She elaborated that Clément asked to sleep with her because her character has an orgasm in the movie, and he "needed to see what my orgasms were like."

Fonda told host Andy Cohen that the director spoke to her in French, and she pretended not to understand. She was 27 at the time of filming, and Clément — who died in 1996 — was 51.

Fonda, an outspoken activist, has been vocal about the prevalence of sexual harassment in Hollywood and her own experiences with sexual abuse.

"I've been raped, I've been sexually abused as a child and I've been fired because I wouldn't sleep with my boss," the actress told Brie Larson in a 2017 Net-a-Porter interview. "I always thought it was my fault; that I didn't do or say the right thing."

Also in 2017, Fonda spoke out about Harvey Weinstein, who had recently become the subject of sexual abuse and harassment allegations.

"Let's not think this is some unique, horrific [incident]. This goes on all the time," Fonda told CNN. "It's this male entitlement — in Hollywood, and everywhere. In offices and businesses all over the world, in bars, and restaurants and stores, women are assaulted, abused, harassed and seen for just being sexual objects, there for a man's desire, instead of as whole human beings."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.