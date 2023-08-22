While rewatching some of her Saturday Night Live sketches from the 1970s, Jane Curtin — an original cast member of the late-night series — admitted she didn't crack a laugh... not even a giggle.
"We were sent the five-year compilation video of Saturday Night Live's first five years a few years ago, and I gave one to my daughter," she told People on Sunday. "We were out visiting her daughter one Christmas, and her husband said, 'Have you ever watched any of these? And I said, 'God, I haven't seen them in a long time.'"
"He said, 'Would you mind if we watch one?' And I said, 'No, great! Pick one!' So we sat around the TV, and I had that sort of anticipatory, open-mouth grin that people have when they're waiting for something to happen, that they know is going to be really great," Curtin continued. "And... it never happened. It wasn't funny. Not one thing was funny. There was not one utterance of a laugh or a giggle."
The eventual Weekend Update host starred alongside Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, George Coe, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Michael O'Donoghue when SNL premiered in 1975.
"I think it was just one of those, you had to be there in the moment things," she added. "That's what happens with live TV, and with topical TV. It gets dated after a while. Remember, this was almost 50 years ago. But after we rewatched, I was like, 'That really wasn't a very good show. It was terrible!'"
However, the actress — who is currently starring in the film Jules — said she certainly enjoyed her time on the show, especially when it came to working alongside some of the special guest hosts.
"There were some people who really got it, like Dick Benjamin, Buck Henry, and Steve Martin," she told the outlet. "First of all, you had to be really smart to be a good host, and the ones who kept coming back got the idea of it and they got the fun of it."
"There was an outline you had to follow, as far as time went and getting from point A to point B, and there were some hosts who just came from very different places and didn't get it," added Curtin, whose sketch as The Coneheads became a feature film in 1993. "I remember Walter Matthau — he just came from a very different place. We were in rehearsals, two days out from the live show, and he said, 'Why isn't anyone having fun around here?!'"
"There was a discipline to it — even though it looked like chaos," she concluded.
Saturday Night Live returns for Season 49 this fall on NBC.
