Jane Birkin's home was the target of an attempted burglary on Tuesday, just days after she died on Sunday.
According to French outlet BFM TV, a childhood friend was at Birkin's home in Paris when she heard noises around 4 a.m. local time. When police arrived at the scene, they saw wood on the ground and her metal door frame had been busted.
The incident came a day after three people tried to enter Birkin's property and were confronted by her neighbors. Authorities have now put surveillance in the area, per Le Télégramme.
The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.”
French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home. French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.
The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.”
She also leant her name to the iconic Hermès Birkin bag.
