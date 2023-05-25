Jana Kramer and Allan Russell Are Engaged

Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell is engaged to singer and actress Jana Kramer five months after making their relationship Instagram official.

"He asked me to marry him," Kramer revealed during the Thursday episode of her podcast.

The Thirty One artist went on to explain how her now-fiancé popped the question, revealing that he suggested going for a walk to her new house, which "is going to be done in August."

She continued: "We were all sitting on the front porch steps and we were looking out at the view, because the view is stunning, and then he said my name. I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee and then Jolie started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever … She started jumping up and down and she said, 'You're getting married!' and then he said, well, I kind of blacked out at that point."

Kramer then revealed that Russell "said some things – it was like a few sentences like, 'You're the love of my life. Will you marry me?'" before they both broke down in tears.

"It felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right. So yeah. I said yes, the kids were all super excited and then we all walked back down the hill. We sat outside on the back porch and watched the sunset. It was perfect."

Kramer and Russell made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, telling People that she’s “blessed” to have found her soon-to-be husband, whom she called a “wonderful man.”

The singer first opened up about her romance with the Superior Striker founder during a January episode of her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast. Though she didn’t reveal his identity at the time, the One Tree Hill alum told listeners that she and the former North Carolina FC player had connected through a dating app.

“When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’” she recalled. “And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’ This just feels different.”

The “I Got the Boy” songstress continued, “I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now, and I’m enjoying feeling this way. We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it, and I just want to enjoy it.”

Kramer’s relationship with Russell marks her first public romance since her brief fling with Ian Schinelli, whom she split with in April 2022. The Lifetime holiday movie actress was previously married to former NFL star Mike Caussin, with whom she shares daughter Jolie Caussin and son Jace Caussin. The pair wed in May 2015 and finalized their divorce in July 2021.

Before her relationship with Caussin, Kramer was married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and actor Johnathon Schaech in 2010.