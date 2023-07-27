Jamie Lynn Spears Says the ‘World Came Down’ on Her for Leaving ‘Zoey 101’ as a Pregnant Teenager - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jamie Lynn Spears Says the ‘World Came Down’ on Her for Leaving ‘Zoey 101’ as a Pregnant Teenager

'I was the worst human alive for doing so,' the Nickelodeon actress said of leaving the show to focus on her pregnancy

Published
Olivia Jakiel
Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Shearer/WireImage

Jamie Lynn Spears is reflecting on her decision to step out of the spotlight and leave her hit Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101, after getting pregnant during her teenage years. 

"That was something I took responsibility for the way that made sense for me," the Sweet Magnolias actress said during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Hannah Brown's Better Tomorrow podcast. "That doesn't make sense for everyone else, but it made sense for me, and the whole world came down and told me I was the worst human alive for doing so and that every young girl who ever watched my show was going to be ruined because of me and my personal decision."

The actress – who is reprising her role as Zoey Brooks in the highly anticipated Zoey 102 sequel film – not only left Los Angeles after getting pregnant, but retreated to a place in "the middle of nowhere" in Mississippi to get out of the public eye. 

"I didn't have a cell phone, I had a house phone. I was like, 'No one call me,' [and] I put myself on a budget," she explained. "I had a budget for, like, 10 years that I lived very strictly by, and I just wanted to be normal, and I just really wanted to be away."

Spears went on to say that "being in a small town and going into a store [where the clerk] who's checking you out doesn't care about who you are" was a refreshing way to live after the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. 

"Interacting with people like that on a daily basis makes you have a much different outlook whenever a newspaper writes a bad headline about you that's not true. Like, you know what, that doesn't matter. These are the people that matter," she added.

Spears welcomed her daughter, Maddie, in 2008 with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. She welcomed her second baby, another girl named Ivey Joan, with husband Jamie Watson, in April 2018. 

