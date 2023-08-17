Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram Likes Post Announcing Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Split - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram Likes Post Announcing Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Split

On Wednesday, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears after one year of marriage

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney SpearsErika Goldring/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jamie Lynn Spears seems to have some feelings about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's recent split.

On Wednesday, the Zoey 101 star liked an Instagram post announcing the news that her famous sister and husband of one year have called it quits, as seen by The Messenger.

Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram
While the "...Baby One More Time" singer posted about reuniting with her younger sister on Instagram in June, Jamie Lynn hasn't addressed whether or not the estranged pair have squashed their differences.

Though a source told Variety that the famous siblings have not reconciled, Jamie Lynn told the publication in July, "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members." 

She continued: "If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don't feel like there's anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I'm doing."

On Wednesday, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, The Messenger confirmed. As a result, he and the pop singer have reportedly enlisted some high-powered attorneys to represent them in the impending legal battle.

This comes after The Messenger confirmed earlier Wednesday that the couple had split after just 14 months of marriage.

Spears has hired top Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser while continuing to work with Mathew Rosengart, Variety reports. Rosengart made headlines by helping the pop singer get out of her 13-year conservatorship.

Neal Hersh — who in the past repped Kim Basinger, Brad Pitt and others — is on Asghari's team, The Messenger can confirm.

Reps for Asghari and Spears did not respond to The Messenger's requests for comment.

The couple was married on June 9, 2022, at Spears' Thousand Oaks, Calif., home. Although there have been some reports that suggest that Asghari and his reps are attempting to revise the couple's prenup as part of a potential settlement, a source told The Messenger that's a no-go. "He can't renegotiate the prenup," the source said. "He did sign a prenup before they got married."

