Jamie Lynn Spears Declines to Confirm Recent Reunion With Sister Britney
Entertainment
Jamie Lynn Spears Declines to Confirm Recent Reunion With Sister Britney

The estranged sisters reportedly got together in June, according to a caption posted to the 'Toxic' singer's Instagram

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn SpearsSteve Granitz/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears is staying mum on whether or not she and estranged sister Britney Spears reunited in June, according to a new Variety interview published Wednesday. 

The Nickelodeon actress declined to confirm the meeting, which the "...Baby One More Time" singer posted about on Instagram in June

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!!" Britney captioned a video of herself dancing on a boat at the time. The clip was posted just one day after the trailer for Zoey 102 — the much-talked about reboot of beloved teen sitcom Zoey 101 — premiered on Paramount+.

Though a source told the outlet that the famous siblings have actually not reconciled, Jamie Lynn told Variety, "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members." 

She continued: "If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing."

The "Hold Me Closer" singer had previously accused Jamie Lynn of a multitude of things, including the Zoey 101 alum's alleged complicity and silence during her 13-year conservatorship, alleged false claims made in her 2022 memoir Things I Should've Said, and more.

When asked if she could imagine herself on stage with Britney again, the Crossroads alum said she wasn't sure if she could picture it. 

"I don’t know. I think right now I’m really just focused on me and what I’m doing. I’ve worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like Sweet Magnolias," she continued. "And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true."

A source previously told The Messenger in May that the "Gimme More" singer has "started talking to different members of her family, like her brother [Bryan Spears] and her mom [Lynne Spears], but there are still trust issues."

A separate insider added that Britney and Jamie Lynn were "on decent terms, but that changes day by day."

