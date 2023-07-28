Jamie Lee Curtis to Release Graphic Novel About the Climate Crisis

Oscar winning-actor Jamie Lee Curtis can now add "graphic novelist" to her long list of professional achievements. Mother Nature, her ode to the increasingly precarious climate crisis, will hit the shelves on August 8th with Titan Books.
In an exclusive with People, Curtis shared how the creation of the graphic novel unlocked her "very dark imagination."
Mother Nature tells the "supernatural revenge" story of Nova Terell, a girl who witnesses the death of her father on the site of an oil extraction project. Terrell is in the process of launching an effective campaign against the company, when she makes a damning discovery about their "Mother Nature" project that threatens to destroy her entire town.
The graphic novel is an adaptation of a screenplay Curtis wrote at 19 years old. The story continued to rattle around in her mind for decades, until she shared her idea with illustrator Karl Stevens. Her co-writer, Russell Goldman, then moved the story forward by slightly altering her original idea, opting to center the female perspective on climate change.
"It's graphic violence. And the graphic part of the book, by the way, is all mine," Curtis said.
And it certainly is graphic. Curtis has shared several brutal images from the novel on her Instagram in anticipation of its release, many of which include people being impaled by rocks and massive chunks of hail. She hopes that Mother Nature will inspire readers to make changes that will improve the environment, no matter how small.
"We are not 'rebalancing the ecosystem,'" the actor said in a post. "We are DESTROYING IT!"
- Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Lindsay Lohan Will Be a Great Mom
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Expected to Reunite for ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel
- Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates ‘Movie Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan on Giving Birth
- Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Freaky Friday’ Is Delayed Amid WGA Strike: ‘Oh, It’ll Happen’
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment