Jamie Lee Curtis to Release Graphic Novel About the Climate Crisis

Oscar winning-actor Jamie Lee Curtis can now add "graphic novelist" to her long list of professional achievements. Mother Nature, her ode to the increasingly precarious climate crisis, will hit the shelves on August 8th with Titan Books.



In an exclusive with People, Curtis shared how the creation of the graphic novel unlocked her "very dark imagination."

Mother Nature by Jamie Lee Curtis Titan Comics

Mother Nature tells the "supernatural revenge" story of Nova Terell, a girl who witnesses the death of her father on the site of an oil extraction project. Terrell is in the process of launching an effective campaign against the company, when she makes a damning discovery about their "Mother Nature" project that threatens to destroy her entire town.



The graphic novel is an adaptation of a screenplay Curtis wrote at 19 years old. The story continued to rattle around in her mind for decades, until she shared her idea with illustrator Karl Stevens. Her co-writer, Russell Goldman, then moved the story forward by slightly altering her original idea, opting to center the female perspective on climate change.



"It's graphic violence. And the graphic part of the book, by the way, is all mine," Curtis said.

And it certainly is graphic. Curtis has shared several brutal images from the novel on her Instagram in anticipation of its release, many of which include people being impaled by rocks and massive chunks of hail. She hopes that Mother Nature will inspire readers to make changes that will improve the environment, no matter how small.



"We are not 'rebalancing the ecosystem,'" the actor said in a post. "We are DESTROYING IT!"