Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Freaky Friday’ Is Delayed Amid WGA Strike: ‘Oh, It’ll Happen’

Jamie Lee Curtis' onscreen reunion with Lindsay Lohan will have to wait for another Friday.
The Academy Award winner told Entertainment Weekly that their long-awaited sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday has been delayed until "writers get paid correctly" amid the ongoing WGA strike.
"Oh, it'll happen. For sure. Oh, for sure. There's no question," she said, after multiple outlets reported in May that Freaky Friday 2 is in the works.
"Except stories require writers," added Curtis. "And right now there are no writers because they're all fighting for their lives, for their creative lives, for their emotional lives, and for their financial lives."
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Expected to Reunite for ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’
- Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Lindsay Lohan Will Be a Great Mom
- Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates ‘Movie Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan on Giving Birth
- Every Movie Delayed by the Writers’ Strike
The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) called a strike on May 1, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.
Curtis continued, "We're in the middle of a contract dispute. And so, until those writers get paid correctly and protected by the producers that make billions off of them, we will not be able to tell you any more about the Freaky Friday sequel, except that it is happening."
The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified. Although the Screen Actors Guild’s (SAG-AFTRA) ongoing negotiations have been extended from June 30 to July 12, more than 400 actors signed a letter threatening to go ahead with a strike after voting to authorize a strike last month if negotiations fall through.
Next month will mark 20 years since Curtis and Lohan led Disney's Freaky Friday, the body-switching reboot about single mother Tess and her rebellious daughter Anna, who live a day in each other's lives after opening a cursed fortune cookie.
Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster starred in the original 1976 movie.
