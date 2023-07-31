Jamie Lee Curtis is getting real about her previous drug addiction, speaking out about how it could've ended her life.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on Friday's installment of MSNBC's Morning Joe, which was taped before the actors' strike and opened up about her character, The Bear's Donna Berzatto, who struggles with alcoholism.

She shared how she tapped into her own previous addiction to deliver a brilliant performance in season 2 of the Hulu series.

"My worst day was almost invisible to anyone else. I'm lucky I didn't make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret," she said.

"There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol. Not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts. And I'm incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path."

Reflecting on her addiction, she confessed, "I was an opiate addict, and I loved a good opiate buzz. If fentanyl was available, as easily available, as it is today on the street, I'd be dead."

"Sobriety simply just made it all crystal and clear because I'm so aware of what the alternate is," she added. "I've seen it in my own family."

Her brother died at 21 of a heroin overdose, said Curtis. He had been sober but used "one time and died of an overdose."

"He is one of the millions and millions of people whose lives have been extinguished because of addiction. My gratitude is enormous because I also have this incredible life," Curtis said.