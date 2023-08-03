Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Lindsay Lohan Will Be a Great Mom - The Messenger
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Lindsay Lohan Will Be a Great Mom

Curtis was one of the first to congratulate her 'movie daughter' on new motherhood

Lanae Brody and Glenn Garner
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan during Premiere of “Freaky Friday” at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis couldn't be happier for her onscreen daughter Lindsay Lohan.

After Lohan welcomed her first baby last month, the Academy Award winner explained why her Freaky Friday co-star will be a great mom as she celebrated Project Angel Food's groundbreaking Thursday on The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in Los Angeles.

"She's a loving human being, she always has been a loving human being," Curtis explained to The Messenger and other reporters on the event's red carpet. "She couldn't be happier in her life, she's very happy in her relationship. She's surrounded by her family, that's what our lives are about. So, of course I sent her a frickin' baby gift."

Lohan welcomed baby boy Luia with husband Bader Shammas this month in Dubai. "The family is over the moon in love," her rep said in a statement.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Freaky Friday, Disney
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star in Disney's 2003 reboot of 'Freaky Friday'Walt Disney Productions

Curtis was one of the first to congratulate the new mom, sharing throwback photos from filming and promoting 2003's Freaky Friday reboot.

"MAGIC MONDAY!" she wrote in the caption, referencing the title. "My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

Although a sequel with the pair was recently in the works, Curtis said last month that the movie has been delayed until "writers get paid correctly" amid the ongoing WGA strike.

"Stories require writers. And right now there are no writers because they're all fighting for their lives, for their creative lives, for their emotional lives, and for their financial lives," she noted.

"We're in the middle of a contract dispute," added Curtis. "And so, until those writers get paid correctly and protected by the producers that make billions off of them, we will not be able to tell you any more about the Freaky Friday sequel, except that it is happening."

SAG-AFTRA has since joined the picket lines as well, as both unions attempt to negotiate new contracts with the AMPTP.

