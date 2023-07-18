Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates ‘Movie Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan on Giving Birth - The Messenger
Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates ‘Movie Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan on Giving Birth

‘My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,’ the 'Halloween' star posted

Craig Rosen
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star in Disney’s 2003 reboot of ‘Freaky Friday’Walt Disney Productions

Jamie Lee Curtis could hardly contain her excitement on Monday over the news Monday that Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, had their first child.

The Halloween star, who played Lohan’s mom in the 2003 reboot of Freaky Friday, took to Instagram to comment on the news. She posted a photo of the two hugging each other as well as a picture from the movie along with the words, “MAGIC MONDAY!”

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” Curtis added. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” referencing their baby boy.

The Messenger confirmed the birth of Luai on Monday. "The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep said in a statement Monday.

Earlier this year there were reports that Lohan and Curtis would reunite in a sequel to the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, after the pair were interviewed in the New York Times in celebration of the original film’s 20th anniversary.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," the actress explained. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

