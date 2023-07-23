Jamie Foxx’s New Netflix Movie Hits No. 1 After His Emotional Health Update
The actor stars in and produces 'They Cloned Tyrone'
A day after Jamie Foxx's emotional health update, his newest movie has hit No. 1 on Netflix. They Cloned Tyrone, which arrived on the streaming service on July 21, is at the tippy-top of Netflix's Top 10 movies list.
They Cloned Tyrone, which Foxx also produced, is a sci-fi comedy that features the actor as Slick Charles, a pimp in a retro-futuristic town called The Glen, wherein people who are clearly killed suddenly begin returning like nothing happened (obviously, the title gives away a bit here).
Part of Foxx's recent outreach to fans about his ongoing recovery included a prompt for fans to watch They Cloned Tyrone, as he said, "I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain't — I think I've got a good one out."
He went on to add a They Cloned Tyrone-themed joke about the conspiracies that arose about his condition, saying, "Some people talk about I'm cloned. Well, check this out [he then pretends to take his face off]. Just kidding. I'm not cloned." Read Jamie Foxx's full message here.
This is the second major feature film Foxx has starred in for Netflix, following the 2020 sci-fi actioner Project Power, which also dominated the Top 10.
They Cloned Tyrone is currently trailed on Netflix's Top 10 movies list by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Ride Along, Bird Box: Barcelona, The Outlaws, Unknown: Cave of Bones, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, The Deepest Breath, 65 and Boss Baby.
They Cloned Tyrone is now available to stream on Netflix.
