Jamie Foxx Teases ‘Big Things Coming Soon’ in New Update

Jamie Foxx is officially getting back to work.
In a new Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of himself while thanking the MGM Grand Hotel's app for their partnership as he spends some time in Las Vegas.
"Thankful for my BetMGM family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon," Foxx wrote Thursday.
The Academy Award winner's new picture comes three months after a series of health scares. On April 12, the actor's daughter Corinne Foxx shared via social media that Foxx was hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency.
"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."
Three weeks later on May 3, Foxx himself spoke out about his health scare via Instagram.
"Appreciate all the love!!!" he wrote. "Feeling blessed."
In the lead-up to his health problems, Foxx was filming his forthcoming Netflix film, Back in Action. He was also host of the gameshow Beat Shazam.
On July 9, the star was seen in public for the first time since his hospitalization, taking a boat trip on the Chicago River and waving to fans.
Star Wars actor John Boyega also shared that Foxx was recovering at the premiere of their film They Cloned Tyrone. "He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," he told People on June 28. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."
