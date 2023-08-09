Following his health scare in April, Jamie Foxx is back on his feet — and even getting in a game of pickleball.
The Academy Award winner was spotted playing the sport against NFL agent Ryan Sherry, film director Taylor Chien and Olympic volleyball player Casey Patterson, who shared videos of them all playing doubles on Instagram.
"That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya," Patterson captioned the Instagram story.
In another video captioned "For all the haters in the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit the ball," you can hear Foxx taunting the other players with, "I got dead balls out here! Dead balls!"
Fans are happy to see Foxx back on his feet after battling an undisclosed illness earlier this year. The They Cloned Tyrone star thanked his sister for saving his life earlier this month, saying, "without you I would not be here."
"Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever," he added.
Foxx produces pickleball paddles through his company, The Best Paddle.
