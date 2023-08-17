Jamie Foxx Says He’s ‘Finally Startin’ to Feel Like Myself’ in New Instagram Post

Jamie Foxx said he is “finally startin’ to feel like myself” in a post on Instagram Wednesday evening.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays”

Details of Foxx’s medical emergency in April remain vague, but earlier this month he took to Instagram to celebrate his sister Dixon on her birthday and for helping him during the life-threatening health issue.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… ," Foxx wrote at the time.

Foxx has also been seen playing pickleball with friends in video posted earlier in August.