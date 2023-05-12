Jamie Foxx Out of the Hospital After Medical Emergency, Daughter Corinne Says

Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recovering, according to his family.

After reports surfaced this week claiming the actor was still struggling with his health one month after experiencing a medical complication, Corinne Foxx chose to set the record straight on Friday.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a report claiming Jamie's family was preparing for the worst. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"

Corinne went on to express gratitude for all the encouragement her family has received in recent weeks.

"Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" she added. "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Corinne first confirmed that her father needed medical care for an undisclosed reason on April 12.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote on social media. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

Jamie remained quiet on the situation until three weeks later, when he shared an update on his Instagram page.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Jamie wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed." He also gave a shout-out to friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."

Before his health scare, Jamie was working in Atlanta as he filmed the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action. The project marks Cameron Diaz's first movie since appearing in Annie with Jamie in 2014.

The big-screen comeback was just one of the reasons why Jamie was excited about the project.

"We just begged and pleaded on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" he told E! News in August. "We love her, we've been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic."