Jamie Foxx Helps Fan in Chicago After She Loses Her Bag: ‘Said He Feels Good Y’all’ 

Jamie Foxx is performing acts of kindness as he recovers.
A fan of the actor and entertainer shared via Instagram on Monday night that Foxx helped his mother after she lost a bag.
"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox found it and brought it to her," the fan wrote before giving a quick update on Foxx's health condition.
"and he said he feels good y’all god is good 🙏🏾"
In the clip, Foxx is seen getting into a car as a woman is heard telling him, "Thank you Jamie!"
Another woman exclaims, "He saved her purse!"
The moment comes after Foxx was seen for the first time since he was hospitalized for a medical emergency in April.
In a photo obtained by TMZ Sunday, Foxx was seen on a boat on the Chicago River, waving to onlookers in apparent good health. The outlet also reported that it had viewed footage of the actor out Saturday night in Chicago; again appearing in good spirits.
Back in April, the Academy Award winner's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on behalf of her family that the actor was recovering after suffering a "medical complication." She added in the since-deleted Instagram post, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."
In May, Foxx broke his silence on social media since the emergency, writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."
Last month, the actor's rep refuted unsubstantiated claims that Foxx's medical emergency was the result of him having a stroke after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, calling the claims "completely inaccurate" in a statement to The Messenger.
