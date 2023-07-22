Jamie Foxx, in an emotional new video, shared details about the health scare he suffered in April and the reasons he has kept out of the limelight.

The Academy Award winner, who was hospitalized in April for an unspecified medical emergency, shared an update on his social media page, at times joking and at times tearing up as he opened up about his journey for the first time:

First of all I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.

I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates. But do be honest with you, I didn't want to see me like that. I wanted you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show.

I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. To be honest with you, my sister Diedra Dixon and my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. To them, to god, to a lot of great medical people, I am able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick-in in such a way.

You all know, they kept it airtight. They didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope everyone could have in moments like this.

Jamie Foxx attends the world premiere of Netflix's Day Shift in Los Angeles on August 10, 2022 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actor then showed off his trademark humor when addressing the rumors that circulated about his condition:

Now you know, by being quiet, some things can get out of hand. People said what I got. Some people said I was blind, but as you could see [he then crossed his eyes in a joking way], the eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed.

But I went to hell and back. My road to recovery has some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. I'm able to work. I want to thank the people that let me work.

I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got. And man, they talk about people crying on videos. You can do take two, but I'm not going to do a take two because it is what it is.

If you see me out from now on and every once in awhile and I just burst into tears it's because it's been tough. I was sick, but now I have my legs under me so you're going to see me out.

But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make. Some of them good them good, some of them ain't. I think I've got a good one out. The songs that I sing.

Some people talk about I'm cloned. Well, check this out [he then pretended to take his face off]. Just kidding. I'm not cloned, but I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of god. I love all of you all. I just wanted to jump on here to let you know that I'm on may way back.