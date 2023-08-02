Jamie Foxx Credits Sister’s ‘Decisions’ for Saving His Life - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Jamie Foxx Credits Sister’s ‘Decisions’ for Saving His Life

Foxx's message comes after he praised Dixon last month, stating that she and his daughter "protected" him

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidre Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore. Ore Huiying/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is praising his sister as the reason he is still alive. In an emotional tribute to celebrate her birthday, he saluted his sister for saving his life months after his health scare.

The entertainer, who was hospitalized after a medical emergency in April, took to Instagram to celebrate his sister Deidra Dixon on Tuesday. Alongside a series of snaps, Foxx wrote a thoughtful caption of how Dixon took care of him during his life-threatening scare.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… ," Foxx wrote.

Added the They Cloned Tyrone star: "had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft"

Read More

This isn't the first time Foxx publicly praised his sister amid his recovery.

Breaking his silence on his health condition last month, Foxx addressed fans in an emotional video, "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I didn't want to see me like that. I wanted you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show."

He continued, "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. To be honest with you, my sister Diedra Dixon and my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. To them, to god, to a lot of great medical people, I am able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick-in in such a way."

"You all know, they kept it airtight," said Foxx. "They didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope everyone could have in moments like this."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.