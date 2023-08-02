Jamie Foxx Credits Sister’s ‘Decisions’ for Saving His Life

Jamie Foxx is praising his sister as the reason he is still alive. In an emotional tribute to celebrate her birthday, he saluted his sister for saving his life months after his health scare.
The entertainer, who was hospitalized after a medical emergency in April, took to Instagram to celebrate his sister Deidra Dixon on Tuesday. Alongside a series of snaps, Foxx wrote a thoughtful caption of how Dixon took care of him during his life-threatening scare.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… ," Foxx wrote.
Added the They Cloned Tyrone star: "had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft"
This isn't the first time Foxx publicly praised his sister amid his recovery.
Breaking his silence on his health condition last month, Foxx addressed fans in an emotional video, "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I didn't want to see me like that. I wanted you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show."
He continued, "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. To be honest with you, my sister Diedra Dixon and my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. To them, to god, to a lot of great medical people, I am able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick-in in such a way."
"You all know, they kept it airtight," said Foxx. "They didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope everyone could have in moments like this."
