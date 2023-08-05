Jamie Foxx sparked controversy for a post on Instagram on Friday, which had some accusing the actor of antisemitism.

The post, which has been deleted from his account, read "They killed this dude name Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???!" The statement was followed by the hashtags #fakefriends #fakelove.

The resulting accusations of antisemitism are rooted in criticism aimed at Jews stemming from the belief that Jews are responsible for Jesus's death, per interpretation from the Bible's New Testament.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who liked the post prior to its deletion, took to her Instagram Stories later to discuss it, writing: "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. PERIOD."

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram story. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Foxx posted an apology to Instagram Saturday, saying, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry."

"That was never my intent," he added. "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant by 'they' not anything more."

"I only have love in my heart for everyone," Foxx concluded. "I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."

The Messenger reached out to Foxx's representative for further comment, and was directed to his most recent Instagram post.