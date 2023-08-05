Jamie Foxx sparked controversy for a post on Instagram on Friday, which had some accusing the actor of antisemitism.
The post, which has been deleted from his account, read "They killed this dude name Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???!" The statement was followed by the hashtags #fakefriends #fakelove.
The resulting accusations of antisemitism are rooted in criticism aimed at Jews stemming from the belief that Jews are responsible for Jesus's death, per interpretation from the Bible's New Testament.
Actress Jennifer Aniston, who liked the post prior to its deletion, took to her Instagram Stories later to discuss it, writing: "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. PERIOD."
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health Crisis
- Jamie Foxx Waves to Fans From Boat in First Public Sighting Since Hospitalization
- John Boyega Gives Update on Jamie Foxx 2 Months After Actor’s ‘Medical Complication’
- Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne Will Host ‘We Are Family’ Game Show
- Jamie Foxx Helps Fan in Chicago After She Loses Her Bag: ‘Said He Feels Good Y’all’
Foxx posted an apology to Instagram Saturday, saying, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry."
"That was never my intent," he added. "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant by 'they' not anything more."
"I only have love in my heart for everyone," Foxx concluded. "I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."
The Messenger reached out to Foxx's representative for further comment, and was directed to his most recent Instagram post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment