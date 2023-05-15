Jamie Foxx is set to host a new game show titled We Are Family alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx, it was announced Monday.
The series, which will premiere in 2024, was ordered by Fox and will showcase "non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member," according to a press release for the show.
"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," said Jamie and Corinne in a statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."
The announcement comes one month after Corinne shared on Instagram that her father had been hospitalized.
- What Jamie Foxx’s New Show Means for the Future of ‘Beat Shazam’
- Garcelle Beauvais Has ‘Been in Touch’ with Jamie Foxx’s Family: He’s ‘Really Strong’
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health Crisis
- Jamie Foxx Out of the Hospital After Medical Emergency, Daughter Corinne Says
- Fox Fall 2023 Lineup: Every New and Returning Show Announced So Far
While she did not disclose details of Jamie's hospital stay, she said that her father "experienced a medical complication" and was "on his way to recovery." The post has since been deleted, but Corinne provided an update on her father's health via her Instagram Story on Friday following various reports that Jamie was still in the hospital — and even appeared to reference the announcement of their new show.
"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne wrote, sharing an incorrect report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."
"In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she continued. "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"
We Are Family will feature an audience of 100 playing to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they're revealed.
Jamie and Corinne also headline Fox's game show Beat Shazam, which will return with guest host Nick Cannon and guest DJ Kelly Osborne for its sixth season on May 23. Jamie also executive produces Beat Shazam as well as the procedural drama Alert: Missing Person's Unit.
