Jamie Foxx and Colin Firth to Produce First-Ever Documentary on R&B Legend Luther Vandross
Entertainment.
Jamie Foxx and Colin Firth to Produce First-Ever Documentary on R&B Legend Luther Vandross

The 'Power of Love/Love Power' crooner will be memorialized in a feature documentary, directed by Dawn Porter

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Colin Firth, Luther Vandross, Jamie FoxxTheo Wargo/Getty Images; Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Joe Maher/Getty Images

An unlikely Hollywood duo has an "Endless Love" for R&B legend Luther Vandross: Singer/actor Jamie Foxx and actor Colin Firth.

Together, Foxx and Firth will produce the first-ever documentary about the eight-time Grammy Award winner, who wooed the world with tunes like "Never Too Much," "Here and Now," "Any Love" and "I Can Make It Better."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, production is reportedly underway. The docufilm will be helmed by Foxx's Foxhole Productions, Firth's Raindog Films, and Sony Music Entertainment. (Foxx, who recently had a health scare, has recently been seen up and about, waving to fans.)

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” Foxx said in a statement to the press. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.” Vandross's friends and family are supporting the film.

Award-winning documentarian Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble, The Way I See It) is attached to direct the feature, which “will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time," "capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise and personal struggles," and include "access to his never-before-seen personal archive."

Vandross achieved 11 consecutive Platinum albums and earned 27 Top 10 hits on the R&B chart throughout his prolific solo career. He suffered a severe stroke that left him in a coma for two months in 2003, and died shortly thereafter in 2005 at age 54.

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry. I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story,” said Porter in a statement to the press.

Vandross is having a bit of a moment right now in Hollywood — last month, director Patrik-Ian Polk announced that he was working on a biopic about the singer/songwriter and record producer, which is based on Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross by Craig Seymour.

