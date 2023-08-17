There's method acting, and then there's method auditioning. Jamie Dornan proved he knows exactly how to do the latter when he revealed he wore Superman pajamas to his Superman audition.
During a previous episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that was reposted Wednesday, Dornan recalled going all out for the superhero role. "The only one I auditioned for is Superman," he said. "That's probably 12 years ago or something,"
The Heart of Stone actor added, "I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake? They were Superman pajamas, they weren't an actual suit."
Dornan said he didn't get far in the audition process, though he did meet with heads of studios about the role, which eventually went to Henry Cavill.
While Dornan never donned that signature blue and red ensemble on-screen, he did make a massive box-office splash with his starring role in the trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.
"I got cast five weeks before we started filming. I knew that it came with all that baggage… that the realty was it would make a ton of money, and the fans would love [it], and the critics would despise it," he explained. "That's what happened with the books, and that's what we were making."
Dornan noted that, years later, critical perception has shifted for himself and his co-star Dakota Fanning. "I'm grateful that Dakota and I have managed to come out [in the years since] and make work that people still like and have had some of those said critics do a bit of a 180," he said.
- That Time Jamie Foxx Saved a Man From a Burning Car
- Nicolas Cage’s ‘Flash’ Cameo Features a Villain From His Canceled Superman Film
- ‘Superman: Legacy’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know
- Drake Reveals He Got ‘High’ for ‘Degrassi’ Audition as a Young Teen
- US Steel Shares Jump 24% After Rejecting Buyout
- ‘Heart of Stone’ Trailer Finds Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman Ready for Action
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Reopened After 2021 Dismissal: ReportEntertainment
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- New Country Sensation Oliver Anthony Warns Fans to Beware of ‘Scammers’Entertainment
- Shia LaBeouf Set to Make His Stage Debut in David Mamet’s New PlayEntertainment