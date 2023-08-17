There's method acting, and then there's method auditioning. Jamie Dornan proved he knows exactly how to do the latter when he revealed he wore Superman pajamas to his Superman audition.

During a previous episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that was reposted Wednesday, Dornan recalled going all out for the superhero role. "The only one I auditioned for is Superman," he said. "That's probably 12 years ago or something,"

The Heart of Stone actor added, "I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake? They were Superman pajamas, they weren't an actual suit."

Dornan said he didn't get far in the audition process, though he did meet with heads of studios about the role, which eventually went to Henry Cavill.

While Dornan never donned that signature blue and red ensemble on-screen, he did make a massive box-office splash with his starring role in the trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

"I got cast five weeks before we started filming. I knew that it came with all that baggage… that the realty was it would make a ton of money, and the fans would love [it], and the critics would despise it," he explained. "That's what happened with the books, and that's what we were making."

Dornan noted that, years later, critical perception has shifted for himself and his co-star Dakota Fanning. "I'm grateful that Dakota and I have managed to come out [in the years since] and make work that people still like and have had some of those said critics do a bit of a 180," he said.