James Middleton is one proud brother.

While participating in a rare sit-down interview, the father-to-be was asked about his relationship with Kate Middleton. Without hesitation, James shared just how amazed he is by his eldest sibling.

"She's my sister and I'm extremely proud," he told Good Morning Britain on Thursday. "I'm always taken aback by how much she does."

And after King Charles III officially announced Kate's new title of Princess of Wales in February, James is even more impressed.

"I know all of her quirks and everything and to see her blossoming in that role," he explained, "I'm very proud of her."

While Kate may be royalty, James enjoys a quieter life as he focuses on Ella & Co. — a business that he describes as a happiness and well-being company for dogs.

During his latest interview, the British entrepreneur described how therapeutic pets can be to their owners.

"I think we all suffer from mental health as we do from physical health," he shared. "Sometimes it's difficult to recognize that. I think when I went through clinical depression, it opened my eyes to the fact of how much my dogs were doing for me. They were really helping me."

And while James experienced a great loss when his dog Ella passed away at the start of the year, he's very much looking forward to the future. Earlier this month, Kate's little brother announced that he and wife Alizee Thevenet are expecting their first child together.

"We couldn't be more excited... well Mable might be," James shared on Instagram as his wife debuted her baby bump next to their golden retriever. "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however, we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."