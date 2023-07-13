The stars of Jury Duty are officially off the clock.

After their surprise hit Amazon Freevee show earned four Emmy nominations on Wednesday — including Outstanding Comedy Series and Marsden's first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — Marsden immediately called co-star Ronald Gladden to celebrate the good news.

"Once I heard him pick up the phone, I just kind of yelled as loud as I could," Marsden told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday. "It was just gibberish, I don't think I was even speaking English. And he started yelling, too. It was just like two drunk college buddies."

On the mockumentary-style Jury Duty, Gladden is an unsuspecting non-actor surrounded by a cast of actors — including Marsden, who plays an absurdist version of himself — who doesn't become aware of the premise of the show until its final episode.

During filming, their characters formed a surreal, hilarious bond, but as Marsden explained, it's one that continued long after cameras stopped rolling.

"I'm always calling him going, 'How're you feeling, man? Are you loving this still? Are you hating it? What's going on?'" Marsden said of their relationship. "So I called him and he was just over the moon and so gracious. He was immediately congratulatory to me. He's just a prince, he really is. It makes me feel so much better about what we accomplished here, knowing that he's enjoying this ride that we've taken him on."

The ride only continues given the show's Emmy nominations haul, and Marsden was quick to remind Gladden of that fact.

"I just wanted to make sure he knew that it's party time," he said. "We're in the season of celebration. Whether we win these awards or not, this is a real reflection of what we did here and what we achieved, and largely due to him and his character."

Jury Duty also received nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to air Sept. 18, but the current WGA strike and looming SAG strike may put that date in jeopardy.