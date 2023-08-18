James Dean Is Reportedly Appearing in a New Film With the Help of Artificial Intelligence - The Messenger
Entertainment.
James Dean Is Reportedly Appearing in a New Film With the Help of Artificial Intelligence

The actor, who died after an auto accident at age 24, will reportedly appear via AI in the upcoming film 'Back to Eden'

Thea Glassman
James Dean plays Cal Trask in the motion picture East of Eden. ohn Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

James Dean has been reportedly cast in a new movie, more than 60 years after his death.

The actor, who died after an auto accident at age 24, will appear in the film Back to Eden as a digital clone that can walk and talk, according to a recent report from the BBC. The plot involves "an out of this world visit to find truth leads to a journey across America with the legend James Dean," Travis Cloyd, chief executive of immersive media agency WorldwideXR, explained.  

AI technology that will bring his image back to life is similar to deepfakes, which digitally manipulates a person's likeness. A computer-generated version of Dean nearly appeared in the film Finding Jack, which was announced in 2019, but the plug was pulled on the project.

Carrie Fisher, Harold Ramis and Paul Walker have all experienced a similar AI treatment after their death. The late Walker made a digital appearance in Furious 7, through the use of old footage, visual effects and his brothers as stand-ins.

AI is at the heart of the current writers' and actors' strike, with creatives fighting for their roles in the industry not to be replaced by technology.

"Future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract, and it has the words 'in perpetuity' and 'known and unknown' on it: I cross that sh-- out," Samuel L. Jackson told Rolling Stone in June. "It's my way of saying, 'No, I do not approve of this.'"

