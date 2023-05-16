The spring brought many changes for James Corden. In April, he ended his eight-year run on The Late Late Show. Days after he took his final bow, he sold his Los Angeles-area home for a little over $17 million, The Messenger has learned exclusively.

The property, which sits on 20,000 square feet in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, was originally listed at $22 million. Since buying the home, Corden and his wife Julia Carey made several updates to the New England-style abode. (A rep for Corden did not comment.)

On the first floor, there is a formal dining room, library, living room, and family room. The kitchen features Wolf appliances and has easy access to an outdoor dining area complete with a pizza oven.

There is also a full home gym and a 20-seat movie theater on the estate, plus guest quarters with a kitchenette, separate entry, and an infrared sauna. The grounds also include an in-ground trampoline, a pool, and a covered patio wrapped in fragrant jasmine.

"I'm just leaving the show primarily because we're a long way from home, and we really want our children to know what it's like to grow up in London, to have a solid relationship with their grandparents, and that is time that you don't get back," Corden told Jimmy Fallon about his family's decision to end his late night show and move overseas. "So however hard it is to go, I'm completely certain that it's the right thing to do."

Facts and figures

Final Selling price: $17,125,000

Location: Brentwood, Calif.

Year Built: 1997

7 bedrooms, 8 baths

Lot size: 20,000 square feet

Selling points