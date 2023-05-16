EXCLUSIVE: James Corden Sells Brentwood Home for over $17 Million
The host, who took his 'The Late Late Show' bow in April, is relocating back to his native England.
The spring brought many changes for James Corden. In April, he ended his eight-year run on The Late Late Show. Days after he took his final bow, he sold his Los Angeles-area home for a little over $17 million, The Messenger has learned exclusively.
The property, which sits on 20,000 square feet in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, was originally listed at $22 million. Since buying the home, Corden and his wife Julia Carey made several updates to the New England-style abode. (A rep for Corden did not comment.)
On the first floor, there is a formal dining room, library, living room, and family room. The kitchen features Wolf appliances and has easy access to an outdoor dining area complete with a pizza oven.
There is also a full home gym and a 20-seat movie theater on the estate, plus guest quarters with a kitchenette, separate entry, and an infrared sauna. The grounds also include an in-ground trampoline, a pool, and a covered patio wrapped in fragrant jasmine.
- Johnny Depp Shows Up Over 40 Minutes Late to Cannes Press Conference: Reports
- Mike Tindall Doesn’t Regret Late Night with Wife Zara Before Coronation
- Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Are ‘Very Focused on Healing’ After Settlement, Says Source
- Consumers Buried in Record $17 Trillion in Debt
- High Interest Rates Continue to Drag U.S. Home Sales
"I'm just leaving the show primarily because we're a long way from home, and we really want our children to know what it's like to grow up in London, to have a solid relationship with their grandparents, and that is time that you don't get back," Corden told Jimmy Fallon about his family's decision to end his late night show and move overseas. "So however hard it is to go, I'm completely certain that it's the right thing to do."
Facts and figures
- Final Selling price: $17,125,000
- Location: Brentwood, Calif.
- Year Built: 1997
- 7 bedrooms, 8 baths
- Lot size: 20,000 square feet
Selling points
- Private: motorized gates and an extensive security system
- Impressive entryway: vaulted ceilings and custom molding
- Chef's kitchen, full home gym, and movie theater
- Family-friendly: pool, in-ground trampoline, located in a great school district
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment