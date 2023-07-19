James Cameron has some thoughts on the Titan submersible, which killed five people in a deadly implosion last month.

The Titanic director was on hand at the recent opening exhibit for his submersible the Deepsea Challenger and spoke about what he believes went wrong for the Titan, including engineering issues.

"The thing about exploration is to know there's always that X factor that you can't control, so you manage every risk you can possibly conceive through assiduous engineering," Cameron explained, per a Toronto Star article published Tuesday.

James Cameron and OceanGate Expeditions' Titan sub Kevin Winter/Getty Images; OceanGate Expeditions

He added, "You don't expect an implosion to happen because that's what you spend all your time (doing) analysis and your computer simulations and everything else to prevent it, but they obviously didn't do that."

The filmmaker noted that the people behind the Titan weren't approaching their work with appropriate "rigor and discipline." This implosion, he added, is an "extreme outlier," and one that hasn't happened for half a century.

When news broke that the Titan had imploded, Cameron spoke to ABC News about prior concerns that were voiced about the submersible, on behalf of experts in the submergence diving community. Those voices were ignored, he said.

The director likened the Titan's demise to the Titanic's tragic downfall.

"For a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that's going on all around the world, I think is just astonishing," he said. "It's really quite surreal."