James Cameron Breaks Down What He Thinks Went Wrong With Titan Sub: ‘This Is an Extreme Outlier’
The 'Titanic' director explained what the Titan crew could have done differently to avoid the tragic implosion that took place last month
James Cameron has some thoughts on the Titan submersible, which killed five people in a deadly implosion last month.
The Titanic director was on hand at the recent opening exhibit for his submersible the Deepsea Challenger and spoke about what he believes went wrong for the Titan, including engineering issues.
"The thing about exploration is to know there's always that X factor that you can't control, so you manage every risk you can possibly conceive through assiduous engineering," Cameron explained, per a Toronto Star article published Tuesday.
- James Cameron Struck by Similarities of Sub and Titanic Disasters
- ‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Spoke of Dangers of Touring The Ship’s Wreck
- ‘Nightmarish Charade’: James Cameron Knew Monday of Titanic Sub Implosion, Calls Out Oxygen Supply Talk
- No, James Cameron Is Not Working on a Movie About the OceanGate Disaster: ‘Nor Will I Ever Be’
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’
He added, "You don't expect an implosion to happen because that's what you spend all your time (doing) analysis and your computer simulations and everything else to prevent it, but they obviously didn't do that."
The filmmaker noted that the people behind the Titan weren't approaching their work with appropriate "rigor and discipline." This implosion, he added, is an "extreme outlier," and one that hasn't happened for half a century.
When news broke that the Titan had imploded, Cameron spoke to ABC News about prior concerns that were voiced about the submersible, on behalf of experts in the submergence diving community. Those voices were ignored, he said.
The director likened the Titan's demise to the Titanic's tragic downfall.
"For a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that's going on all around the world, I think is just astonishing," he said. "It's really quite surreal."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment