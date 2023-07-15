No, James Cameron Is Not Working on a Movie About the OceanGate Disaster: ‘Nor Will I Ever Be’

James Cameron might've broken the record for deepest solo dive, but even he won't sink this low.

The Avatar filmmaker took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down a rumor put forth by The Sun that he is "in talks with major streaming network to create drama series on doomed Titan sub."

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," the director, 68, wrote. "I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

The rebuttal comes after The Sun published an article on July 13 saying that insiders had told the outlet Cameron was working on a film about the OceanGate submarine disaster that left five passengers dead last month.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions via AP

In a heartbreaking story that gripped the world, a submersible vessel built for high-priced commercial tours of the Titanic wreckage went missing for several days with five passengers on board: French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman; British explorer and billionaire Hamish Harding; and Stockton Rush, the chief executive officer for OceanGate, the company behind the tours.

Following four days of a massive international search effort, debris from the submersible was found not far from the bow of the Titanic. The debris field, combined with other evidence, including sonar detection, led experts to conclude that the Titan had suffered a catastrophic implosion during its descent, resulting in the instant deaths of everyone inside.

Cameron, who famously directed the Oscar-winning movie Titanic, is also an expert in deepsea exploration, having visited the wreckage some 30 times. In an exclusive interview with ABC News following the discovery of the Titan debris, Cameron said he was "struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result."

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP

Cameron was referring to several safety concerns reportedly brought up by experts in the submergence diving community. For instance, a former OceanGate employee filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging he was fired after he aired concerns about the submersible's safety. And in a video uploaded to YouTube in 2021, Rush said he had "broken some rules" in constructing the sub.

In a later interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Cameron expanded on his comparison of Titan to the famous ship she was built to visit: "We didn't remember the lesson of the Titanic, these guys at OceanGate didn't, because the arrogance and the hubris that sent that ship to its doom is exactly the same thing that sent those people in that sub to their fate."

He added, "I just think it's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking that it was so preventable."