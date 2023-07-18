James and Oliver Phelps might not have left the Wizarding World forever. The actors — who played Fred and George Weasley respectively in the blockbuster Harry Potter film franchise — have moved onto their newest adventure, the travel series Fantastic Friends, which premieres on The CW Tuesday. But the brothers exclusively told The Messenger that they aren't opposed to a cameo in the upcoming Harry Potter television series — and it wouldn't be as a Gryffindor, either.

"Real bad guys, that'll be it," James joked about what about their roles could look like. "Someone who's pushing old ladies over would be a real throw from what we've done before."

So no, getting behind that Death Eater mask isn't necessarily off the table.

While they won't be re-opening Fred and George's joke shop anytime soon (Max promised an all-new cast would take over the beloved characters), the twins — who famously nabbed the roles after attending an open audition — have some advice for whichever pair of brothers takes over.

"The one thing James and I would say is, whoever is playing them has as much fun as we did doing them, that's the the most important thing," Oliver said. "Because they're such important characters to people. Some of the best things we ever hear is people telling us, 'It was exactly what we thought Fred and George would be. They're the mates I wanted at school.' That's the one thing I would say to whoever's playing Fred and George is that hopefully they'll enjoy it as much as we did."

Now, James and Oliver Phelps are traveling the world with Fantastic Friends, which follows the twins as they travel the globe, take on new challenges and get into some trademark mischief, all alongside some famous pals. Season 1 — which first premiered in June 2022 in Canada — features Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, Outlander's Sophie Skelton, Haley Joel Osment and Potter alums Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan) as they travel to the likes of St. Lucia, Iceland, Dubai, Austria and more.

Now that it premieres for American audiences, however, the actors are hoping travelers from United States get a taste for new adventures while they're on summer trips. They recalled that while they were shooting Season 2, a group of Canadian tourists approached them and revealed how they'd inspired their next vacation.

"They'd watched Season 1, and they were actually going to St. Lucia, which is Episode 1, and they were saying how they never would have thought to have gone to the rainforest like we did," Oliver said. "They said that just just seeing things like that even opened them up, as they just assumed go and chill by the beach for a week or so. That was cool actually hearing that back from them, that we were able to inspire other people's travel plans."

The brothers said they tried to film their "honest reactions" to their travels, stressing they didn't want to make a scripted reality series. Oliver recalled once in Season 1 when they flew to Iceland's Puffin Island — only, it turns out, there weren't any puffins available to see, since they came in the wrong season. Instead, they went on jet skis to take a swim around the island — with some unexpected consequences.

"As we're getting on the plane to get back onto the mainland, this lady gives us a certificate which basically says that we have now been swimming in the Arctic Circle," he said. "We've all been there, where we've planned an itinerary and something hasn't quite worked out, but we'd be open to other options if our first idea didn't come about."

Season 2 will feature Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest, The Umbrella Academy's Genesis Rodriguez, Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen and Potter co-stars Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks) and Stanislav Yanevski (Viktor Krum) — and, after watching Season 1, Oliver added that nabbing them for the next chapter "wasn't a hard sell."

Fantastic Friends makes its American premiere on The CW tonight at 9/8c.