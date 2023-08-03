Before there was Jake Paul, pro boxer, and Logan Paul, WWE superstar, the brothers from Ohio were just two kids making YouTube videos. In Netflix's Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child, Jake explained that he and his older brother were motivated to become content creators because of their allegedly abusive relationship with their father.

"He was so hard and tough on us that my brother and I’s imagination really started to flare up," Jake said.

That led to Jake and Logan beginning to post videos on their YouTube channel ldogandjlice in 2012, as well as on short-form video platform Vine in 2013.

"This was the start of comedy skits online and viral videos," Jake continued. "We start watching YouTube videos. We’re bored. We’re recreating them. We’re directing. We’re filming. We’re creating comedy."

Jake and Logan immediately attracted a following, if an admittedly localized one.

"They would get like a thousand views, which was a lot," Jake said of their early videos. "You know, there’s a thousand people in your high school. We were just becoming popular."

With that popularity came pressure, which led Jake and Logan to up their game.

"We need to start getting props," Jake remembered thinking. "We need to get actors. We need to build it up and create the best videos on Vine possible. That was our goal."

Whether or not they were the best videos, they certainly garnered the attraction of those with those offering financial benefits, much to the delight of the Pauls.

"I was used to landscaping for $10 an hour," Jake said. "I remember the first brand deal I did I got paid $200 and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm rich.'"

From there, the numbers and followers only went up -- way up.

"If we have 200,000 followers and we're making $5,000 a post, what happens when we get to a million?" Jake remembered wondering. "What happens when we get to two million?"

By 2016, Logan had amassed more than 14 million combined followers on Vine alone, according to Business Insider.

"I remember when they made the word 'influencer.' That was us," Jake contended. "They were talking about us."

Whether or not Jake's claim is true is certainly up for debate. A January 2012 Forbes article titled "Who Are The Top 50 Social Media Power Influencers?" was published just days after the brothers posted their first YouTube video ever and didn't mention their names. Still, their influence on the world of social media, for better or worse, certainly cannot be denied.

Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child is available to stream now on Netflix.