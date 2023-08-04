At the height of their YouTube and social media fame, brothers Jake and Logan Paul were at each other's throats. After they moved to Los Angeles to capitalize on their growing Internet fandoms, family ties took a backseat to clicks and views.

"We were more focused on business and making money and growing our brands," Jake said in Netflix's Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child. "That became a competitive race."

Logan explained that "there was a point where Jake and I hated each other" and the two still dispute who came out on top.

"He was my only competition on YouTube, and I was getting more views than him," Jake contended, while Logan, in a separate interview, said, "I was beating him. Make no mistake. This is so fu–-in’ stupid, but I had more subs. I had the girl. I had more people paying attention. I was selling more merch."

As Jake and Logan's levels of notoriety began to skyrocket, Logan remembered chasing a feeling of superiority.

"I’m bigger than you. I’m better looking than you. I’m more creative than you. I tell better stories than you," he said of his mindset at the time. "I thought I was just a better version of Jake. It was war. It was YouTube fu–-in’ war."

Logan Paul poses with Jake Paul on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

As a result, there were casualties, as Jake explained. "That’s when I saw him really do some conniving things."

Jake and Logan's father Greg spelled things out plainly, saying, "Logan threw [Jake] under the bus and messed around with one of his ex-girlfriends."

The YouTube community went into a tizzy when it was alleged that Logan hooked up with Jake's ex Alissa Violet in 2017. Violet would even go on to appear in the music video for Logan's diss track "The Second Verse," which took shots at Jake with lyrics like, "Uh-oh, that's Alissa Violet / Used to be your chick / Now she in the Logang / And you know she on my… team"

Looking back on the incident now, Jake said, "Logan definitely crossed a line [but] I get it from his point of view."

For his part, Logan acknowledged the immaturity he displayed in the moment.

"I was 22 years old and I didn't care, at the time, how bad I was hurting my little brother," he said. "At the time, so much was going right and it was easy to throw around these extreme emotions. Hate. Envy. Jealousy. Just so volatile."

Eventually, Logan found his way back into Jake's corner – quite literally. Logan plans to fly to Dallas on Saturday to walk to the ring with his brother before his boxing match against Nate Diaz immediately after he competes in the ring at WWE's SummerSlam in Detroit.



Untold: Jake Paul and the Problem Child is available to stream now on Netflix.